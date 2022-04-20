20 Apr 2022
Cockburn Vets in Coalville, Leicestershire wins a second successive gold award in the national scheme, while Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service also comes out on top again.
Cockburn Vets was named Best UK Vet for the second year in a row.
An east midlands practice has scooped the gold award in a national awards programme for the second year running.
Cockburn Vets in Coalville, Leicestershire has been crowned Best UK Vet at the 10th BestUKVet Awards, organised by VetHelpDirect.com – and sponsored by SPVS and Elanco.
With more than 600 outstanding reviews left online by its clients, Cockburn topped the 2022 charts, winning the national gold award for the second year running.
Streatham Hill Veterinary Surgery in London won the silver accolade for 2022, with Millennium Veterinary Practice in Braintree, Essex taking the national bronze award.
Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service was voted the best vet practice in the county of West Midlands, and also crowned the Best UK Referral Centre.
Mercury Vets, Devon was Best Mobile Vet, Ashbrook Equine Hospital was Best Equine Vet, and Bay Vets, Cumbria landed Best Small Practice. Thirty awards for best practices in respective counties were also awarded, with Cockburn winning a national and best in Leicestershire award.
To select the winners, organisers analysed and moderated more than 15,500 reviews left by pet owners on practice websites throughout the year, and selected the practices with the most four and five-star reviews.
All UK vets are listed on the VetHelpDirect.com directory, and around half of these seek reviews and get involved.
Susie Samuel, chief executive of VetHelpDirect.com, said: “During a very challenging time for vets and pet owners, with numerous restrictions in place, positive experiences and feedback have meant so much more to everyone involved. It has been wonderful to read so many reviews praising high levels of service.”
Diane Storer, owner at Cockburn Vets, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award for the second year running. Our vets and all staff have worked so hard to help our customers at such a tricky time. We are a small, family owned independent vets and this means the world to us all.”
Willows’ managing director Toby Gemmill was full of praise for his team. He said: “I am incredibly proud that Willows has been recognised as Best Vets in the West Midlands 2022 and Best Referral Centre in the UK for the second year running.
“We pride ourselves on providing world-leading veterinary care, and it wouldn’t be possible to maintain our high standards without our outstanding team of vets, nurses and support staff, who are truly committed to excellence.”