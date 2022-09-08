8 Sept
Senior figures from the veterinary world and animal charities have paid tribute to The Queen following her death at Balmoral.
Veterinary sector organisations have paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen, who died at Balmoral today, aged 96.
In a statement on its website, the RCVS said: “Like the whole of the UK, the president, councils and staff of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons are devastated to learn of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, our loyal Patron and benefactor since 1952.
“Throughout her 70-year reign, the Queen, as a renowned animal-lover, was a steadfast supporter of both the college and the veterinary professions as a whole.
“She visited the former RCVS headquarters in 1994 for our ‘Charter 150’ celebrations, to mark the 150th anniversary of our original Royal Charter, and granted permission to use her name and likeness for the RCVS Queen’s Medal, the highest honour the RCVS can bestow upon a veterinary surgeon.
“We reflect upon her extraordinary legacy, service and contribution with both awe and sadness, and, along with all in the veterinary professions, our thoughts are with the Royal Family on this very difficult day.”
BVA President Justine Shotton said: “All of us at the British Veterinary Association are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our patron Her Majesty The Queen.
“A dedicated public servant and a lifelong animal lover, as our Patron for more than seven decades she helped build the UK’s international reputation for high standards of animal welfare, supported the vital work of our veterinary professionals, and improved the lives of animals both here in the UK and across the world.
“We are eternally grateful for her service, and our hearts and thoughts are with her family, her friends, and the nation.”
Elsewhere, BEVA, whose congress has been taking place in Liverpool today, tweeted it was “incredibly sad” at the news.
The BCVA posted: “The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a great loss for the nation. Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her lifetime of dedicated service, and as an animal lover and advocate for animal welfare. Our thoughts are with her family and all those who loved her.
The BSAVA said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.”
And Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty the Queen and wish to convey our sympathy to the Royal Family.
“Her Majesty had been our patron since 1990 and, as a world-famous dog lover, her backing was a great help in highlighting the rescue dogs in our care. We will always be grateful for her support.”