11 Jun
The BVA encourages members to sign a petition calling on the Government to give more support to human and animal health care providers.
The BVA has called on the profession to throw its weight behind a new petition urging the Government to grant business rates relief to human and animal health care providers affected by COVID-19.
Led by the British Dental Association (BDA), the petition calls on the Government to allow community-based health care services – including veterinary practices, dentists and physiotherapists – access to the same vital financial support offered to other high street businesses that have been struggling under lockdown.
As part of the package of financial support measures announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak in mid-March, businesses in the retail, hospitality, leisure and childcare sectors are eligible for 100% business rates relief for a year in England.
Similar measures have been introduced in Scotland and Wales. In Northern Ireland, all businesses have been offered a three-month rates holiday covering April, May and June.
The BVA has written to the Treasury and devolved governments to voice vets’ concerns, and co-signed a joint letter alongside eight professional bodies representing human health care providers, including dentists, optometrists and osteopaths.
It has also mobilised members to contact their local MPs and devolved parliamentarians with their concerns.
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “The veterinary community is at its strongest when we come together to call for action on the issues that matter most to our profession and animal welfare.
“Please support this petition and share it widely; every signature helps amplify vets’ concerns and get us a step closer to the Government taking action on this critical issue.”