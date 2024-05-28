28 May 2024
British Actor, animal welfare campaigner and PVA patron Peter Egan will provide the welcome address.
The veterinary profession’s newest voice is hosting its inaugural conference on 15 June.
The Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA), which formed in 2022 to provide a “strong, progressive voice for animal welfare within the veterinary community”, has lined up Mark Jones, Andrew Knight, Pandora Pound, Rosemary Perkins and Emma Milne as keynote speakers, with patron Peter Egan providing the welcome address.
Topics will including brachycephalics and extreme breeding, animal welfare in a global crisis, vegan pet food, animal experimentation and the environmental impacts of veterinary parasiticides.
The PVA has around 100 members, including vets, VNs, students and scientists, and it said it wanted to promote positive change for all animals.
Attendance is free for PVA members and students, but it is open to all and a nominal fee will apply for non-members.
It takes place in the Hilda Clark room at Friends House, 173 Euston Road, London, with registration from 10am.
For further details or to book, visit the PVA website.