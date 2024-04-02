‘Small minority’

At the time of its publication, the CMA reported its call for evidence had attracted a record response from more than 56,000 people, including around 11,000 veterinary professionals, but during a discussion of practice culture on the first morning of the congress, veterinary business consultant Alan Robinson sought to reassure attendees that the owners who had responded were actually “a very, very small minority” of the total population who share their lives with a pet.