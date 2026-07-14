14 Jul 2026
Bosses said RCVS’ inspectors were “particularly impressed” with the Colne site’s facilities and team culture.
The team at Stanley House Veterinary Group, Colne, celebrate.
A Lancashire vet practice that has been operating for more than a century is celebrating RCVS hospital accreditation.
Stanley House Vets said its Colne site has gained veterinary hospital status under the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme for its commitment to delivering the highest standards of veterinary care, clinical excellence, patient safety and practice management.
The practice, which also has sites in Burnley and Barnoldswick, was founded in 1911 and now supports around 10,000 clients and 15,000 pets.
Practices are required to meet enhanced standards to receive hospital accreditation.
Inspectors assess patient and client care, surgical and diagnostic facilities, medicines management, health and safety, staff training, clinical governance and record keeping, as well as conducting interviews with both staff and clients.
Bosses said the inspectors were “particularly impressed” with the practice’s facilities, organisation, team culture and proactive care.
Practice manager Becky Harrison said the accreditation is a “proud moment” for Stanley House Vets and “reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and recognises the high standards of care we provide every day”.
She continued: “We’re grateful for the trust that generations of local pet owners have placed in us over the years.
“We are proud to be part of this community and we never take that for granted.
“This accreditation is not only recognition of where we are today, but also a celebration of the journey we’ve been on and our commitment to continuing to provide outstanding care for pets for many years to come.”
Clinical director Yana Taylor added: “Veterinary medicine has advanced enormously over the years, allowing us to diagnose conditions earlier, treat patients more effectively and achieve better outcomes than ever before.
“This accreditation recognises both the quality of our facilities today and our ongoing commitment to investing in the future of veterinary care.”