17 Apr
The VSC has launched the project, which it hopes will address what it sees as the lack of available information about the cost of placements for businesses that welcome students.
Businesses offering EMS training placements for veterinary degree students are being invited to take part in a survey exploring the costs of providing them.
The project has been launched by the Veterinary Schools Council (VSC), which said no data is currently available to help understanding of the burden placed on practices, farms and other providers.
Reforms due to be implemented by the RCVS next year will reduce the required period students are expected to spend on EMS.
The plans allow for 10 weeks of animal handling work – reduced from the present 12 – and 20 weeks on clinical placement instead of the current 26.
But when those plans were first announced last year, the VSC warned cost issues would still need to be addressed within any new provision model.
In a statement launching the survey, the body said the project was part of a wider study that would examine the costs of EMS for providers, students and universities alike.
While most placements are undertaken in practices or on farms, VSC chairperson Stuart Reid said the council was also keen to hear from other providers, including diagnostic laboratories, public health bodies, meat processing plants, equine livery yards, zoos, kennels and other settings that offer them.
Prof Reid added: “As cost pressures on students and placement providers increase, it’s vital that we have a robust understanding of the costs involved with the current placement requirements.
“This will allow the sector to make more informed, benchmarked decisions for the future.”
The survey, which will remain open until 5pm on 12 May and that is expected to take around 10 minutes to complete, is available online.
A £1 donation for each response – up to a maximum of £1,500 – will also be made to the veterinary charity Vetlife by Sockmonkey Consulting, which is running the survey on the VSC’s behalf.