28 Apr
Royal college sees a record turnout rate of 26.2% of those eligible to vote, while for veterinary nurses, turnout is a record 17.1%.
The results of the RCVS council and VN council elections have been announced.
Both elections saw a record number and proportion of the professions turning out to vote this year.
For the RCVS council election, 8,834 of the 33,857 eligible voters cast votes for up to three of the eight candidates standing in this year’s election, for a turnout rate of 26.2%.
This compared to 25.5% turnout in the 2019 election and 22.7% in 2018.
Results
The results were as follows:
For this year’s VN council election, 3,112 of the 18,228 veterinary nurses eligible to take part in the elections cast a vote for up to 2 of the 13 candidates, making a turnout rate of 17.1%.
While no VN council elections took place in 2019 and 2018, this compared to a turnout of 14.5% in 2017 and 10.9% in 2016.
Results
The results were as follows: