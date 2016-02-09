9 Feb
Members of the UK veterinary professions are being invited to “quiz the candidates” standing for election in this year’s RCVS and VN council elections.
Vets and RVNs can put their questions directly to all those standing for election via email or social media. Each candidate will then be invited to choose two questions from all those received and produce a video recording of their answers.
All recordings will be published on the RCVS website on 17 March.
There are eight candidates contesting six places in the RCVS council, including four existing members eligible for re-election and four new candidates. They are:
Six veterinary nurses are contesting two places in the VN council elections, all of whom are new candidates. They are:
RCVS chief executive Nick Stace said: “Last year, all election candidates produced videos for the first time and, with over 3,500 views in total, it seemed a popular way for voters to find out more about the individuals who were standing.
“Providing a way for all vets and VNs to put their own questions to the candidates is now an integral part of the elections and one which we hope will continue to encourage people to get involved and have their say.”
Vets and VNs should email their question (limited to one per person) to vetvote16@rcvs.org.uk or VNvote16@rcvs.org.uk, post it on the RCVS Facebook page or on Twitter using the hashtags #vetvote16 or #VNvote16 by midday on 29 February.