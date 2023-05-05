5 May 2023
The eight winners have been revealed ahead of the awards ceremony in London on 7 July.
A pioneering vet who also co-founded a charity that works with deaf people and another who has campaigned to promote sustainability in the profession are among the recipients of this year’s RCVS honours and awards.
The RCVS has revealed that Hearing Dogs for Deaf People co-founder Bruce Fogle is the winner of this year’s prestigious Queen’s Medal, while it is recognising Vet Sustain’s Laura Higham with an inspiration award.
The Queen’s Medal is the highest honour the RCVS can bestow on a vet, and is awarded in recognition of someone who has achieved “a highly distinguished” career with “sustained and outstanding” achievements throughout.
Nominator Tina Leake RVN – who works with Dr Fogle at the London Vet Clinic – said: “As a natural educator and admired author of many books, he has shared his knowledge and wisdom of animal care and welfare to millions of people worldwide, both public and professional.
“Bruce has also been a regular contributor to television, magazines, newspapers and radio, along with his charity fund-raising.
“As an employer, Bruce is an inspirational role model whose expertise and enthusiasm is unparalleled. A true ambassador for the profession, he is always on hand to help mentor his staff to encourage and support them to follow their own veterinary pathway.”
The winners of the 2023 RCVS awards are:
The eight recipients of honours and awards will be presented at this year’s RCVS annual meeting and awards event, which takes place on 7 July at One Great George Street, Westminster.