5 Oct
A senior college figure has insisted the organisation will learn lessons after its explanation of a delay in implementing part of its new guidance led to accusations that it was “patronising” vets.
The college faced calls to say sorry for its handling of the issue relating to the use of POM-V antiparasitics in questions submitted ahead of a webinar it staged with SPVS last night.
Its junior vice-president, Linda Belton, said she was “really sorry” about how the decision to delay implementing those rules until the new year was communicated.
But she also stressed her belief in the new measures, telling the session: “I hope we can get there because I think it will be good for the animals as well as for us.”
The row erupted following the RCVS council’s decision last month to postpone enforcing the new under care rules relating to the prescribing of POM-V antiparasitics until 12 January.
Although the college later argued that the greater risks posed by unrestricted usage of the products required a different approach from other POM-Vs, a statement issued after the meeting on 7 September suggested the decision had been made in light of “widespread non-compliance” with existing rules.
That comment prompted claims both of a U-turn and that the college was “patronising” veterinary professionals.
Dr Belton did seek to defend the college’s position, arguing that the issue had become apparent following communications during August from practices whose procedures had complied with the guidance that was in place at the time, but would not have done so had the new rules been implemented from their originally intended date of 1 September.
The organisation has also claimed that message was reinforced by groups including the BVA and BSAVA, as well as during its question time event ahead of the 7 September meeting.
But she said the college was happy to apologise for its communication around the decision, insisting: “Absolutely no offence was intended and we will learn from that.”
The college is also working with the VMD to produce updated guidance for practices in the wake of the row.
Although questions have been raised in some quarters about the effectiveness of rule enforcement practices, VMD officials also insisted they only became aware that there was an issue as a result of the under care rule changes.