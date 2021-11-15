15 Nov
Details approved for establishment of new stage one preliminary committee and new “charter case protocol” intended to provide an alternative way to resolve suitable cases.
The implementation of a planned overhaul of RCVS disciplinary procedures has been approved – along with an alternative way to resolve cases.
Council members had previously voted to approve the reforms in June, but in their 11 November meeting agreed on how those reforms would be rolled out.
Members approved details regarding the establishment of a new stage one preliminary investigation committee (PIC) to replace the case examiner group stage of the investigation process.
Eleanor Ferguson, head of the RCVS’ professional conduct department, said setting up stage one PICs will streamline and clarify the early stages of the concerns investigation, and could lead to a decrease in cases.
Ms Ferguson said: “Currently, stage one of a concerns investigation is carried out by a case examiner group who determine if there is an ‘arguable case’ for serious professional misconduct before referring it on to the PIC.
“Under these reforms, the stage one PICs will close cases where there is no realistic prospect of finding a case of serious professional misconduct.
“Where cases require formal statements or an expert opinion they will be referred on to stage two PIC to determine if, based on the additional evidence gathered, a case is serious enough to warrant referral to either the charter case committee or a full public disciplinary committee hearing.
“In essence, this change means there will be one consistent threshold of seriousness in all our investigations, meaning it is likely that fewer cases will be unnecessarily referred to stage two of the process.”
Council members also approved the details and implementation of the new “charter case protocol” intended to provide an alternative way to resolve suitable cases meeting a detailed set of criteria.
The charter case committee to which these cases will be referred will be able to issue written warning notices on the RCVS website, summarising the area of concern, the relevant sections of the code that were breached and the reasons for issuing the warning.
These warning notices will remain on the RCVS website for a maximum of two years and do not change the registration status of the individual.
Ms Ferguson added: “The establishment of the charter case protocol and committee is important for the RCVS in being able to get the balance right between upholding professional conduct standards, and protecting animal health and welfare and public confidence in the professions, while also being a compassionate regulator.
“Of course, the most serious cases of professional misconduct – for example, around dishonesty and criminality – will continue to be referred to disciplinary committee hearings.
“It is worth noting that charter case protocol and committee are working titles, describing the fact that we are implementing this process under the remit of our royal charter. RCVS council has agreed that the name should be changed in due course to something that better reflects its function and remit.”