14 Feb
Seventeen nominations have been submitted for the annual contests to fill seats on the college’s council and VN council.
The nominations for this year’s RCVS council and VN council elections have been announced, and professionals are now being given the chance to submit their questions to the candidates.
Fourteen hopefuls are contesting three council seats, with three nominees in the running for the two available VN council positions.
The college is now inviting vets and RVNs to submit questions, with candidates providing written answers to two of them in their online profiles on the college website.
Questions should be submitted by emailing vetvote24@rcvs.org.uk or vnvote24@rcvs.org.uk respectively by 29 February.
Only one question per person is permitted and the college said questions that are “offensive, defamatory and inaccurate” will not be passed on to candidates.
The nominees for the college council election are:
The candidates for the VN council election are Susan Howarth, Stuart Bobby Miller and Kirsty Young.
Voting is expected to open in the week commencing 11 March, subject to formal approval of an amendment that will allow the college to hold the elections entirely online via secure voting links, rather than posting out ballot papers.
The successful candidates will take up their seats at Royal College Day in July.