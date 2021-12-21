21 Dec
Nominations for honours and awards will now be accepted until the end of January, with winners to receive their prizes at a live awards ceremony planned for 8 July.
A deadline for nominations for the RCVS honours and awards has been extended until the end of January.
Applications, open to all in the veterinary community, are now welcomed until 5pm on Friday 28 January. Nominations will be accepted for vets, VNs, students, and others who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to the fields of veterinary medicine or animal welfare, in the UK and abroad.
Awards include the Queen’s Medal, the VN Golden Jubilee Award and the RCVS Impact Award, with a full list and nomination details available on the RCVS website.
Awardees will be chosen by the RCVS officer team and ratified by RCVS council and, in the case of the VN Golden Jubilee Award, VN council. At present, the RCVS plans to have a live awards ceremony as part of its Royal College Day at One Great George Street on Friday 8 July 2022, where the winners will be announced.