22 Jul 2025
Applications can be submitted until early January after the 2025 winners received their prizes at a recent college ceremony.
RCVS Knowledge winners for 2025 received their awards at Royal College Day.
Applications have opened for the 2026 RCVS Knowledge Awards, just two weeks after the 2025 winners received their prizes.
Officials say they are particularly keen to receive submissions focused on what they describe as “emerging priorities”, including sustainability and one health.
The awards are divided into three categories – Antimicrobial Stewardship, Quality Improvement to lead organisational change and Quality Improvement in Practice.
Ashley Doorly, RCVS Knowledge’s head of quality improvement, said: “Now in its seventh year, the RCVS Knowledge Awards continues to highlight the incredible work being done across the veterinary professions to improve patient safety and outcomes, boost team morale, embed evidence-based veterinary medicine and support more fulfilling careers.
“Over the years, we’ve seen how strong team culture lays the foundation for successful quality improvement projects.
“This year, we’re especially excited to receive applications that explore emerging priorities such as sustainability, one health and contextualised care.”
The 2025 awards were presented at the recent Royal College Day in London, with the Animal Trust Dewsbury CIC collecting the Antimicrobial Stewardship prize.
Linnaeus’ medical quality team received the award for organisational change while the group’s Paragon Veterinary Referrals practice in Wakefield won the Quality Improvement in Practice category.
Applications for the 2026 awards can be submitted via the RCVS Knowledge website until 9 January.