3 Jul 2026
RCVS Knowledge QI Awards winners hailed for ‘real impact’
Vet teams hailed for using QI tools to improve antimicrobial prescribing, embedding change and implementing projects leading to better outcomes and safer care.
Veterinary teams across the UK have been recognised as winners of the 2026 RCVS Knowledge Quality Improvement (QI) Awards.
Gower Veterinary Surgery, part of Linnaeus, was named as the winner of the Antimicrobial Stewardship category, Vets Now topped the Quality Improvement to Lead Organisational Change category and Medivet took first place in Quality Improvement in Practice.
Winners and runners-up
Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Gower Veterinary Surgery
- Kingston Veterinary Group, Inspiring Vet Care (IVC) Area 10
- Medivet
Quality Improvement to Lead Organisational Change
- Vets Now
- PDSA
- Medivet
Quality Improvement in Practice
- Medivet
- Dalehead Veterinary Group
- Vets for Pets
Gower Veterinary Surgery was recognised for auditing and adjusting its use of cefovecin.
After finding it was frequently used without clear rationale and only 71% of cases used the correct dosing, the introduction of prescribing guidance led to an overall reduction in usage by 83%, with all remaining prescriptions appropriately justified and correctly dosed.
‘Incredibly proud’
Lead vet surgeon Jennifer Robertson said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award. It means a great deal to Gower Vets and reflects the hard work that has made it possible.
“This award is especially meaningful because the work behind it has helped us improve clinical quality and deliver better outcomes.”
Vets Now audited its emergency practices and found inconsistent monitoring of fluid therapy for dogs with acute haemorrhagic diarrhoea syndrome.
New guidelines increased the recording of fluid calculations from 8.7% to 40%, with a decrease in fluid-related complications and antibiotic use.
High wastage
Medivet recorded a 15.6% overall drop in propofol losses after teams across four divisions found over-preparation for anaesthetic induction was causing high wastage.
RCVS Knowledge head of programmes Ashley Doorly said: “All the 2026 champions have shown real dedication to quality improvement techniques.
“These projects highlight the real impact that structured quality improvement can have across veterinary practice, ultimately leading to better outcomes for patients, clients, and teams.
“I look forward to celebrating our first-place champions in person at RCVS Day and hope their achievements will inspire others.”
Winners were due to receive their awards at RCVS Day today. Submissions for next year’s awards will open shortly.