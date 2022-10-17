The Queen’s Medal – for a veterinary surgeon who has achieved a highly distinguished career with sustained and outstanding achievements throughout.

The Veterinary Nursing Golden Jubilee Award – for a veterinary nurse who has had a sustained and distinguished career, can demonstrate a leadership role within the profession, and can act as an ambassador for the value of veterinary nurses and their work.

The RCVS International Award – for veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses or laypeople who have made an outstanding contribution on issues that are in line with the RCVS mission.

The RCVS Impact Award – for veterinary surgeons or veterinary nurses who have recently, or are currently, undertaking a project, initiative or similar that has a significant impact on the profession at large, animal health or welfare, or public health.

The RCVS Inspiration Award – for veterinary surgeons or veterinary nurses at any stage of their career who have demonstrated the ability to inspire and enthuse others consistently throughout.

Honorary Associateship – for laypeople who have made a special contribution to the veterinary sphere, including scientists, lecturers, charity workers, farmers and others.

The RCVS Compassion Award – for a veterinary surgeon or veterinary nurse at any stage of their career who has demonstrated compassion towards fellow professionals and/or members of the animal-owning public.

The RCVS Student Community Award – for a veterinary or veterinary nursing student who has made a real effort to support their fellow students and the wider veterinary/veterinary nursing school community.

RCVS president Melissa Donald said: “Our awards now cover the depth and breadth of veterinary excellence and achievement, recognising both those who can look back at a career spanning many decades and those who are just at the beginning of their journey through our wonderful professions.