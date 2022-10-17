RCVS launches 2023 award nominations
Professionals are being urged to put forward peers who they think deserve recognition for outstanding work in the field.
The RCVS has launched the nomination process for its 2023 honours and awards.
The awards recognise veterinary professionals and laypeople in the UK and abroad who have done outstanding work for animal welfare, the veterinary sector and wider society.
Categories
The categories include:
- The Queen’s Medal – for a veterinary surgeon who has achieved a highly distinguished career with sustained and outstanding achievements throughout.
- The Veterinary Nursing Golden Jubilee Award – for a veterinary nurse who has had a sustained and distinguished career, can demonstrate a leadership role within the profession, and can act as an ambassador for the value of veterinary nurses and their work.
- The RCVS International Award – for veterinary surgeons, veterinary nurses or laypeople who have made an outstanding contribution on issues that are in line with the RCVS mission.
- The RCVS Impact Award – for veterinary surgeons or veterinary nurses who have recently, or are currently, undertaking a project, initiative or similar that has a significant impact on the profession at large, animal health or welfare, or public health.
- The RCVS Inspiration Award – for veterinary surgeons or veterinary nurses at any stage of their career who have demonstrated the ability to inspire and enthuse others consistently throughout.
- Honorary Associateship – for laypeople who have made a special contribution to the veterinary sphere, including scientists, lecturers, charity workers, farmers and others.
- The RCVS Compassion Award – for a veterinary surgeon or veterinary nurse at any stage of their career who has demonstrated compassion towards fellow professionals and/or members of the animal-owning public.
- The RCVS Student Community Award – for a veterinary or veterinary nursing student who has made a real effort to support their fellow students and the wider veterinary/veterinary nursing school community.
‘Important’
RCVS president Melissa Donald said: “Our awards now cover the depth and breadth of veterinary excellence and achievement, recognising both those who can look back at a career spanning many decades and those who are just at the beginning of their journey through our wonderful professions.
“It is important that veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses uplift each other and recognise those everyday heroes who impact the animal health and welfare in their local community, day in, day out.
“So, if you know anyone who fits the bill for one of our award categories, please make sure to take a bit of time to fill in the nomination form and put them forward.”
Shortlist
Nominations close at 5pm on 27 January 2023, with a shortlist prepared by the college’s nominations committee being presented to the March council meeting. VN council will consider submissions for The Veterinary Nursing Golden Jubilee Award.
For more information on how to nominate or to download nomination forms, visit the RCVS website.