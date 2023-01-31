Referendum

Following the 2016 referendum, the annual number of EU vets registering to practise in the UK slumped by nearly 70%, from a peak of 1,196 in 2018 to 365 in 2021. But the 2022 total of 480, which was reported to the latest council meeting at the University of Nottingham’s vet school on 19 January, represents an increase of 31.5% on the preceding year.