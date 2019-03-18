18 Mar
The college has confirmed it will be replacing its operational board with a finance and resources committee, while members also voted to retain electronic voting protocols.
The RCVS operational board will be winding down and handing over many of its responsibilities to a newly formed finance and resources committee, as part of changes implemented by the 2018 Legislative Reform Order on governance.
Created in November 2012 to oversee day-to-day implementation of college business, the operational board comprised the chairmen of the key (non-statutory) committees, together with the presidential team, registrar and chief executive.
The new committee, which was approved at an RCVS council meeting on 7 March, will comprise representatives from the standing committees, veterinary, veterinary nurse and lay council members, and some senior staff. It will be chaired by the treasurer.
The RCVS officers will continue to meet regularly to discuss issues such as stakeholder relations and communications.
A paper outlining the full terms of reference and remit of the new committee will be discussed at June council.
Councillors also decided to continue to use the electronic voting system for all decisions that did not directly affect named individuals (for example, elections for junior vice-president or committee chairmen).
The way votes are cast will be recorded and retained by the college for 28 days, following the publication of the minutes of the meeting.