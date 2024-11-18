18 Nov
Progressive Veterinary Association says council voted “contrary to the will of the profession” – and signals its campaign for much more radical change would continue.
The RCVS has been accused of ignoring the profession by endorsing plans to scrap elections for its main decision-making bodies.
College leaders insist the proposals, which now include a commitment to exploring polls for membership of another prominent committee, will help to maintain public trust and ensure the profession is “fit for purpose”.
The measures, backed by council members at their latest meeting, were also cautiously welcomed by the BVA, which argued the college was “listening” on the issue.
But the controversy looks set to continue after the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) signalled that its campaign for much more radical change would continue.
The group, which recently issued an open letter supporting the establishment of a new General Veterinary Council, highlighted the college’s own admission in papers published ahead of the 7 November session that more vets were opposed to the idea of a fully appointed council and VN council than supported it.
The report did claim all stakeholders, including vets, supported the overall basis for governance reform while all other groups backed the switch to appointed councils.
But, in a statement to Vet Times, the PVA said it was surprised the council had voted “contrary to the will of the profession” and should be “candid” that it had failed to persuade clinicians of its view.
It added: “It is noted that council were not unanimous, and we urge councillors and members to support our call for a new General Veterinary Council for regulatory affairs, which would leave our democratic RCVS free to nurture the careers and lives of vets and RVNs with the property and assets collectively paid for by us over the past 180 years.”
While members voted 15 to 6 in favour of moving to fully appointed councils, there was more emphatic support – 21 votes to 1 – for the option of considering a representative element on either the current Advancing the Professions Committee (APC) or a separate, non-regulatory veterinary council.
The argument for potential APC elections was acknowledged by officials ahead of the meeting, amid broader support within the sector for a more formal separation of royal college and regulatory functions.
Speaking after the meeting, college president Linda Belton argued it was vital that its governance arrangements both maintain public confidence and enable the body to work with the professions “not only to ensure that individuals are fit for practice, but also that we maintain a profession fit for purpose”.
She added: “The decision to explore retaining an elected element on a future veterinary council or committee, responsible for work dedicated to the development of the professions, gives a clear indication of the value of our ‘royal college that regulates’ model.”
Her BVA counterpart, Elizabeth Mullineaux, also welcomed the efforts to address concerns about the appointed council model, as well as votes to support moves towards lay parity of membership and the consideration of greater external scrutiny.
The debate also took place the day after the college announced nominations had opened for the 2025 council and VN council elections.
Prospective candidates have until 31 January to apply for the polls, which will see four council seats and two VN council places contested.