6 Jul 2026
Gail Ainslie became “part of the very fabric” of Westport Vets during her almost four decades with the practice.
Then and now: receptionist Gail Ainslie retires after 38 years at Westport.
Colleagues have paid tribute to a veterinary receptionist upon her retirement after 38 years with the same practice.
Gail Ainslie called time on her career with Westport Veterinary Clinic on 30 June, bidding an emotional farewell to the practice she began working with in 1988.
She began at the South Queensferry branch in a joint receptionist and nursing role, helping with basic procedures, taking blood samples and some emergencies, handling everything from cats and dogs to deer, wild birds and snakes.
Asked what she enjoyed the most about her career, she said: “I love chatting to our clients and being with them through their pets’ journey, from young to old. I’ve also loved having some hands-on experience and getting lots of cuddles.”
Mrs Ainslie has been an active member in the South Queensferry community throughout her time with Westport Vets, visiting schools and nurseries to educate children on life at the practice and helping with open days, charity events and fundraising.
In 2020, she took the plunge into the Firth of Forth for the annual New Year’s Day Loony Dook, and later that year she was nominated for the BVRA Veterinary Receptionist of the Year Award.
Looking back on what has changed the most over the years, she said: “The practice has grown immensely and improved so much due to new management and a great team of experts in their fields, which in turn offers our clients the best care for their pets.”
She added: “I have loved my job, the diversity and challenges, and the great team of people who become like family – which is why I find it hard to let go.”
RVN and director of operations Fiona Leathers led the tributes to her. She said: “Some people do a job. Others become part of the very fabric of a place. For 38 years, Gail has been exactly that.
“She has been the heart of South Queensferry – our practice mammy, the person who quietly looked after everyone else, whether that meant a listening ear, wise advice, a bacon roll on a hectic morning or simply knowing exactly what someone needed before they even asked.
“She has shared our happiest moments, carried us through our hardest ones, and held more confidences than any diary ever could.”
She added: “While retirement marks the end of an extraordinary 38-year career, the impact Gail has had on all of us will remain for many years to come.
“She leaves behind not just a role, but a legacy of kindness, compassion, and unwavering support. Thank you, Gail, for everything. You will always be part of the Westport family.”
Owner, director and senior vet Stuart McMorrow said: “I have loved working with Gail over the years. She is such an awesome team member who has always been there to offer support.
“The team will miss her, the clients will miss her, and I will miss her. I hope she continues being a bit wild and has an amazing retirement.”