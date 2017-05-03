3 May
The 2017 RCVS council and VN council election results have been announced, after a record proportion of veterinary professionals cast their votes.
Despite the record turnout, an RCVS spokesman acknowledged only a “relatively small proportion of the profession” continued to participate in the annual election process.
Of the 29,769 members eligible to vote in the 2017 RCVS council election, 6,785 votes were returned (22.8%), compared to 15.6% (4,403) last year.
Of the 14,411 members eligible to vote in the VN council election, 2,092 voted (14.5%) compared to 10.9% (1,435) last year.
The turnout for both elections was the highest, with the previous record for an RCVS council election being 18.8% turnout and the previous record for a VN council election being 12.8% turnout.
For the six available places on RCVS council, five new members were elected and one existing member was elected for four-year terms.
The five new members are:
RCVS president Chris Tufnell was re-elected with 2,430 votes.
Candidates not elected were:
For the two places available on VN council, one new member was elected and one existing member re-elected for four-year terms.
The two members are:
Candidates not elected were: