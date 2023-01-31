31 Jan 2023
The CVS Group hopes to open its state-of-the-art new facility in Bristol this spring.
Image: © CVS Group
Developers of a new £10 million referral hospital in Bristol say they hope to bring some of the best professionals in Europe to the site.
Recruitment is now underway for roles at the CVS Group’s Bristol Vet Specialists in Avonmouth, which is scheduled to open this spring.
Building work is ongoing at the site, which is expected to employ more than 100 veterinary professionals – plus residents, nurses and interns – once it is fully operational, and which is hoped will become a regional hub for the group.
Clinical director Delphine Holopherne-Doran said: “We are excited to open up positions for veterinary professionals to come and work with us.
“We hope to employ some of the most qualified and experienced veterinary professionals in Europe at our innovative new site.
“With a leading team, we hope that Bristol Vet Specialists will become a centre of excellence in the veterinary world – providing the best animal care to pet owners across the south-west and becoming a leader in Europe for the treatment of cancer in small animals.”
The new hospital is intended to provide an improved specialist referral facility in Bristol, after CVS Group’s current site in Wells Road reached its full operating capacity.
The group said the custom-built facility will offer the latest technology and treatments across all disciplines, plus dedicated anaesthesia, analgesia, diagnostic imaging and intensive care departments.
As well as MRI and CT scanners, the hospital will also be equipped with a state-of-the-art linear accelerator, which offers advanced, image-guided radiation treatments such as intensity-modulated or stereotactic radiation therapy.