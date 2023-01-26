26 Jan 2023
Davies Veterinary Specialists aims to mark quarter century with number of pledges, including 25 fund-raising events across 2023.
Referral hospital Davies Veterinary Specialists has pledged to raise £10,000 for charity with a string of fund-raisers to help mark its 25th anniversary.
It plans to hold 25 fund-raising events and has also made a number of other pledges to help mark its quarter century in operation.
Other pledges include opening a sustainable reflection garden, sponsoring a local sports team, and supporting schools and businesses around the hospital’s Hertfordshire base.
Team members have also committed to carry out acts of kindness every month and the management team has additionally pledged to support its nurses’ career progression, along with holding CPD events for the wider vet sector.
Ben Orton, hospital director at Davies, said: “This year marks a very special milestone for Davies as we celebrate 25 years in business, and we’re going all out to make it a very special 12 months for our team, colleagues in the profession and also our local community.
“Some of our pledges are ambitious, but I’m confident our dedicated team will achieve all of them, including raising £10,000 for charity by carrying out 25 fund-raising events throughout the year, as everyone at Davies appreciates this significant anniversary year is a fantastic opportunity to help those around us.”
Davies opened in 1998, but was already expanding its premises six years later and, in 2005, installed an MRI scanner, the first of its kind at a UK vet practice at that time.
A Davies team member was key in setting up the Animal Blood Register in 2006; a high-speed CT scanner – the UK’s first in a vet practice – arrived in 2008; and Davies became the first vet practice to achieve accreditation from Investors in the Environment in 2018.