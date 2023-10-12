12 Oct 2023
Early bird places are now available for the popular event in Manchester in the spring.
BSAVA Congress 2022 is moving to the Manchester Central venue in March. Image: © SakhanPhotography / Adobe Stock
Early bird registrations have opened for the 2024 BSAVA Congress, which will take place at the Manchester Central Convention Complex from 21-23 March.
Organisers say the event will offer delegates more than 130 hours of CPD across 32 separate modules, with around 120 organisations expected to be represented in the exhibition.
Congress committee chair Andy Green said: “Congress is not just a passive event where attendees sit and listen.
“Our modules are designed to encourage participation by people who are experts in their field and be a place where people can come to challenge and be challenged.
“We want people to take what they learn at congress and share it with their teams. Every person in practice can be a leader, whether you’re a seasoned practitioner or just starting in your career.
“Leadership is not a badge, it’s an attitude, a mindset, a standard that people hold themselves to.”
He continued: “We know it’s a significant commitment for individuals to give up one to three days, plus travel time, to join us, and we don’t just aim to educate; we want our attendees to enjoy the experience. Our aspiration is not just to meet their expectations but to exceed them.
“The veterinary profession faces challenges, but we have so much to celebrate, and what better place to come together with many like-minded individuals to remind yourself why you wanted to be in this profession in the first place.”
Early bird registration will remain open until 31 January. Further details are available here.