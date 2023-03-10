10 Mar
Almost one in five owners are now struggling to pay for preventive care, the latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey indicates.
As many as one-fifth of all UK pets may not be receiving veterinary treatment when they need it, often for financial reasons, new BVA research has warned.
The latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey indicated nearly all UK vets had seen pets within the preceding 12 months that should have been presented earlier.
The findings also prompted a renewed plea for pet owners to act and talk to their vet at an early stage, rather than allowing issues to build up.
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “Regular vet check-ups and preventive care may seem costly for many families in the current financial climate.
“But taking steps now rather than later is the best way to catch any health issues early and keep medical costs to a minimum.
“We encourage pet owners to speak to their vet sooner rather than later if you’re struggling to cover the costs.
“Vets will always prioritise the welfare of your animal and work closely with clients to make treatment plans tailored to individual circumstances.”
The most recently published survey, based on a poll of 248 professionals conducted in autumn 2022, found nearly one in five clients (18%) seen by vets each week were having difficulty paying for preventive care, while 29% struggled to afford diagnostic treatment.
More than half of respondents (52%) said they were seeing more clients reporting difficulty with preventive care costs than a year earlier, with that total climbing to 70% for diagnostics.
Nearly all (99%) said they had seen some animals who they felt should have been presented for treatment earlier, up from 83% at the same point in 2018.
Financial problems were given as the main reason in 91% of cases.
The release of the findings comes amid renewed calls for Government action to help pet owners meet rising costs.
Tens of thousands of people have already backed a Dogs Trust campaign calling for a 12-month suspension of VAT on veterinary medicines and services, plus pet food, to be implemented in next week’s budget.