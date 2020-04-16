16 Apr
Reports of “abuse and undue pressure” from clients to veterinary staff prompt plea from association.
The BVA has appealed to pet owners to respect their vet teams during the COVID-19 pandemic following reports of “abuse and undue pressure” from clients.
The association said although the profession was providing an emergency service, it was not a return to business as usual, and animal owners should still expect non-essential treatments to be delayed.
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “Vets across the UK are working hard to provide essential care for animals in difficult circumstances. Many are working with reduced teams due to furloughing and self-isolation.
“Worryingly, our members are telling us they’ve received abuse and undue pressure from clients. This is unacceptable.
“Vets are exercising their clinical and professional judgement to balance animal health and welfare, public health, client safety and the safety of their teams.”
Miss Dos Santos added: “The veterinary profession is playing its part in reducing the spread of COVID-19. This means it will be assessing and prioritising cases, and clients should expect non-essential procedures to be delayed.
“Veterinary decisions will vary between practices and in different parts of the country. Just because certain vaccinations are considered essential in one area, does not mean they are needed in another over the next few weeks.
“Please trust your veterinary team, respect their decisions and understand that they are doing their very best.”