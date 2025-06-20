20 Jun 2025
Clients using the new practice in Leicester will be helping to fund continuing care of rescue animals such as those the new facility is named after.
Staff and dignitaries at the opening of the new Leicester practice.
A new independent practice, whose profits will help the ongoing charitable care of rescue animals, has opened its doors in Leicester.
The Barney and Bella practice is based at the RSPCA’s Woodside rehoming centre in the city and named after a dog and cat that were rehomed by its staff.
The facility is run by the charity’s Leicestershire, Peterborough and Rutland branch, whose chief executive Emma Peake said: “What makes Barney and Bella truly special is the mission behind our work.
“Our profit goes to RSPCA Woodside enabling us to care for abandoned, mistreated and homeless animals in our community.”
She added: “We hope that local pet owners will register with us – and not only get the best care for their own animals, but also know that they are helping rescue animals as well.
“Whether it’s a puppy’s first jab, a dental procedure or some much-needed support during more difficult times, we’re here to help pet owners every step of the way.
“Bella and Barney are both rescue pets cared for by our Woodside team and they proudly represent our new vet suite – a symbol of resilience and the unwavering commitment it takes to give animals a second chance.”
Civic leaders attended the practice’s official opening last month and the branch said it had rehomed nearly 400 cats and dogs last year, which similar numbers were also microchipped and neutered.