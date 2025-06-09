9 Jun 2025
Libby Graham has joined the Pathobiology and Population Sciences Department, located at the school’s Hawkshead campus.
Libby Graham
The RVC has appointed a new diagnostics laboratories manager.
Libby Graham – a European specialist in veterinary microbiology – has joined the Pathobiology and Population Sciences Department, located at the school’s Hawkshead campus.
Dr Graham will help shape the future direction and success of the diagnostic laboratories, which provide services for the RVC’s Queen Mother Hospital for Small Animals, as well as other national and international veterinary practices and institutions.
Dr Graham has 20 years’ experience working in veterinary diagnostic laboratories, including 15 years in operational management across commercial, higher education and contract research sectors.
As diagnostic laboratories manager, she will support the RVC in its clinical, teaching and research missions, contributing to developing the strategy and services of the diagnostic laboratories, aiding the integration of digital pathology technologies, and ensuring clients continually receive expert-led diagnostic, research and second opinion service.
Dr Graham said: “I feel honoured to be part of such a respected organisation and am excited to share my experience with the diagnostic laboratory team. I look forward to working with them as we explore all the opportunities that lie ahead.”
Jonathan Williams, head of pathology at the RVC added: “As a PhD holding veterinary surgeon, and microbiology specialist, as well as having held multiple management roles across academia, research and large commercial diagnostic laboratories, Libby brings a unique skill set and a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team.”