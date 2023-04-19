19 Apr 2023
Following a 10-year review, vet school is commended for upholding high recruitment standards and practices, and providing CPD opportunities to its researchers.
The RVC is celebrating its HR Excellence in Research Award (HREiR) being renewed following a 10-year review.
Commended for upholding the highest recruitment standards and practices, in particular the vet school was recognised for its “excellent CPD opportunities” provided to researchers.
The HREiR Award is bestowed on institutions that meet its internally agreed criteria, which is endorsed by the European Commission, Vitae and the UK HR Excellence in Research Panel.
The award is also a mechanism for allowing principles of the “Concordat to Support the Career Development of Early Career Researchers” to be implemented, which provides a framework to support long-term career development for researchers.
As part of the awarding process, the RVC submitted an internal gap analysis about how existing policies and practices align with the concordat, and it also shared a robust action plan outlining its next steps.
Oliver Pybus, vice-principal (research and innovation) at the RVC, said: “I am delighted that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and its aftermath, we were able to demonstrate our continued commitment to supporting the development of our researchers, at all stages of their careers.”
Dirk Werling, who chairs the Research Concordat Working Groups at the RVC, said: “Researchers form a fundamental part of the RVC, and I am gratified that our hard work and commitment to their career development has again been recognised by the EU/Vitae with the HR Excellence in Research Award.
“Development of early career researchers encompasses so much more these days, as job opportunities have widened – and, therefore, we are trying to ensure that our early career researchers have the appropriate training in work-specific as well as soft skills.
“We pride ourselves on being an internationally competitive research-led institution, and I am confident that the successful integration of the concordat’s principles will help us to continue to attract and retain some of the most innovative and talented researchers in veterinary and biological science – and on both, basic research and applied levels.”