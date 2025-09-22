22 Sept 2025
The company’s founders said the award reflects their mission “to make gold-standard veterinary care accessible, compassionate and personal”.
Ellie Baggs (left) and Sarah Reilly with their new award at the London and South East England Prestige Awards for 2025/26.
An RVN-led mobile veterinary service for cats has been honoured at the Prestige Awards.
Whiskers ‘N’ Beans was named Mobile Veterinary Service of the Year at the London and South East England Prestige Awards for 2025/26.
The Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proved to be the best in the market in the past 12 months.
Founded by RVNs Sarah Reilly and Ellie Baggs in 2024, Whiskers ‘N’ Beans provides home veterinary consultations for cat owners, offering services including small procedures, vaccinations, diagnostic testing and providing treatment for minor ailments.
The company also offers a critical animal ambulance service for transferring animals to and between London veterinary practices, hospitals or referral centres, including the RVC, The Ralph and Southfields Veterinary Specialists.
It is believed to be the first RVN-owned critical patient animal ambulance in the UK, and the founders describe the launch of this service as “perhaps our proudest milestone”.
To fully equip the ambulance with advanced monitoring and life-saving technology, the pair opted to forgo their own income.
They are fund-raising for the purchase of a second ambulance to expand their services and have set up a Go Fund Me page to accept donations.
On the award, Miss Reilly and Miss Baggs said: “Winning the Prestige best mobile veterinary service award carries special significance for us, not only because the judging panel recognised our efforts, but because it was driven by the voice of the public.
“We later discovered that our clients had nominated us, and the decision was based on authentic feedback, glowing online reviews, and our ongoing engagement with pet owners.
“We make it a priority to share patient updates, celebrate recoveries, and stay connected with families long after referral treatment – because for us, care doesn’t end when the appointment does.”