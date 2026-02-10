10 Feb 2026
An independent veterinary group has unveiled its latest practice as it expands services across its portfolio.
Mungo the Airedale terrier at the new Westport Veterinary Clinic site in Winchburgh.
An independent veterinary group has welcomed clients to its new practice in southern Scotland.
The site in Winchburgh, West Lothian is the fourth to be opened by the Westport Veterinary Clinic and forms part of a wider expansion of its operations.
Managing director and senior vet Stuart McMorrow said: “This expansion is about serving our clients better and improving access to care locally, while also strengthening our Westport 24 emergency service.
“Winchburgh is a growing area, and opening a branch here allows us to be closer to the clients and pets we already care for.”
The practice’s opening followed several months of renovation work to create two consulting rooms, a procedure room, pharmacy, kennels and an in-house laboratory.
New staff have been recruited, while Westport has also extended opening hours at one of its existing practices in Edinburgh.
The group, which also runs practices in Linlithgow and South Queensferry, also plans to expand the Westport 24 out of hours service, which it said had become “increasingly busy” since its launch last April.