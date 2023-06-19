19 Jun
Nominations open for the 2023 prize, which will be presented during the London Vet Show in November.
Nominations have opened for the 2023 BVA Young Vet of the Year award, which is sponsored by Zoetis.
The prize is open to RCVS-registered vets who have been qualified for eight years or less and whose work has already made a difference to the profession.
The award offers a £1,000 cash prize, a year’s free membership of the BVA, mentoring or engagement opportunities with Zoetis and career development opportunities.
BVA junior vice-president Anna Judson said: “Our profession is full of incredible people, who are doing amazing work: vets who give their absolute best every day to give animals exemplary care as well as showing compassion and understanding to their owners.
“They are doing this fantastic work against a challenging, highly pressured backdrop of workforce shortages, a cost-of-living crisis and the climate crisis.
“However, our vets, including vets in the early stages of their career, consistently step up to the challenge and I’m so proud to be part of this profession.
“Now is the time to celebrate these young vets, who work so hard and deserve to be recognised for the vital roles they play in looking after the health and welfare of animals in the UK.”
Sarah Heming, from Zoetis, added: ”Inspirational vets are making the difference amidst a myriad of challenges, and taking time to find these invaluable colleagues is such an honour.
“Stopping to reward and recognise successes is a habit we work hard to form at Zoetis and the Young Vet of the Year award gives us the perfect chance to celebrate the valuable contributions of your colleagues, so do take the time to nominate someone worthy of this title.”
Entries, which can be submitted here, will remain open until midnight on Monday 28 August.
Finalists will be notified in October, with the winner being announced at a gala dinner on 16 November, during the London Vet Show.