Key changes

Fewer practices being affected by vets and vet nurses having to self-isolate with suspected COVID or COVID-like symptoms.

Some 30% of respondent practices were affected by this in the April survey, compared to 20% in the May survey. A majority of respondent practices (69%) were seeing a reduced caseload, including some routine work, while 26% had limited their caseload to emergencies only.

In the April survey, the overwhelming majority of respondent practices (97%) had limited their caseloads to emergency or urgent cases only. Practice turnover has improved, with the most frequent response (46%) being a 25% to 50% drop in turnover, while just 6% of practices reported a more than 75% reduction in turnover.

In the April survey, 42% of respondents reported a 51% to 75% fall in turnover, while 24% of respondents reported a fall in turnover of more than 75%.

Framework

RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “I am glad to see that the framework we published in April has, so far as we can see, provided veterinary professionals with greater guidance and reassurance regarding the fact that if it is feasible to do something safely under social distancing guidelines, then they can go ahead, if they choose to.