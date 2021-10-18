18 Oct
The RCVS is urging EU nationals working in the UK veterinary profession to complete its latest survey on how the UK’s exit from the EU has impacted on them personally, as well as on the wider sector.
Vets and vet nurses from the EU are being given the chance to share their accounts of how Brexit has impacted them in an RCVS survey.
In the third survey of its kind, the college wants to understand how EU vets and vet nurses have been impacted individually by the EU exit, and how they feel the wider professions have been affected.
The survey will ask EU nationals in the veterinary professions about their experiences and views of practising in the UK since the referendum, and will seek to find out what their career expectations and aspirations are now.
The survey will also ask how they feel the RCVS has supported EU vets and VNs to practise in the UK since the transition period ended on 31 December 2020.
The survey, which will be launched tomorrow (19 October 2021), is being conducted by the Institute for Employment Studies (IES), an independent, not-for-profit research institute.
Respondents are being encouraged to be as open as possible, as individual responses will not be seen by the RCVS and all survey data will be analysed independently by the IES.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “We are hearing anecdotal feedback from EU veterinary professionals about the impact of the EU exit on their working lives, but it is important for us to have direct feedback as evidence for our recommendations.
“I would encourage everyone who receives the survey to share their thoughts with us, as the feedback we receive from this and the previous surveys will help us to plan what training, resources and support the professions need from us post-EU exit.”
Everyone eligible to take part in the survey will be sent an email from Dilys Robinson at the IES with a link to the survey, and will have until 16 November 2021 to complete it.
Any questions about the IES or the survey can be emailed to Sara.Butcher@employment-studies.co.uk