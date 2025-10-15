If the lease is in the name of your limited company then it’s easy to transfer into new ownership. If it’s directly with yourself then a new lease has to be negotiated. If your landlord drags their heels then this will hold up your sale and can be extremely frustrating for all concerned, so tidying this in advance would be time well spent. A normal requirement is that the lease is within the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, which broadly gives the right to renew at the end of the term.