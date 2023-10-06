6 Oct
BVA and BVNA each urge members to take part in Competition and Markets Authority investigation, but both say they have raised separate concerns about review’s impact on the ground direct with regulator.
Senior veterinary sector figures have voiced fears that practice staff are under “immense strain” amid a backlash triggered by regulators’ ongoing review of the sector.
The BVA and BVNA have each urged their members to take part in the investigation being carried out by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).
But, while one company boss has sought to reassure staff, both organisations explained they have each raised concerns about the review’s impact on the ground directly with the authority.
The new BVA president, Anna Judson, said her organisation wanted to ensure the review “is set within the full context of the current veterinary landscape”.
She added: “We’ve ensured the CMA is aware of the impact the announcement of the review itself is having on vet teams, many of whom are already facing increasing abuse, in some cases from clients struggling to care for their animals as a result of the cost of living crisis.”
Meanwhile, ahead of her group’s annual congress in Telford this weekend, the BVNA leader Charlotte Pace said her organisation was concerned about the impact of “unhelpful” media coverage combined with existing pressures on the workforce.
She added: “These matters combined mean members of the veterinary professions are currently under immense strain.”
The CMA has not commented directly on the issue, saying only that it is reviewing what it describes as a “high volume” of submissions so far and it intends to issue an update in the new year.
But Ms Pace said: “While the CMA acknowledged that they were investigating market trends within the sector as opposed to these types of issues, we felt that they took on board our concerns.”
Although both organisations have stressed their support for the CMA review and have encouraged their members to take part in the surveys, which are currently open, there have been growing signs of unease about its impact on the ground in recent weeks.
In his final speech as BVA president, delivered during its Members’ Day event in Glasgow, Malcolm Morley said the association had challenged what he described as “myths” and “inaccurate accusations” arising from mainstream media coverage of its launch.
Dr Morley said: “I don’t believe we should shy away from external scrutiny, but it is vital that it is undertaken through a clear and well-informed lens.
“We have been very aware of how some in the media have pre-judged the outcome, and the impact the subsequent negative coverage has had on our members.”
He had earlier warned delegates at the BEVA Congress in Birmingham that “no distinction” was being drawn between equine professionals and other areas of the sector, adding: “We’re all vets.”
Questions have also been raised in some quarters about the review’s timing, although the authority argues the “consolidation” that has taken place within the sector in recent years makes it appropriate to conduct the process now.
In her maiden speech as president, Dr Judson said the review could have “far-reaching consequences” for the profession, but also offered an opportunity to change what she described as the “damaging narrative” surrounding it.
She continued: “Although undoubtedly challenging, we see the review as an opportunity to shine a light on the highly skilled and compassionate work that vets and vet teams deliver day in, day out for animals and their clients across the UK.
“Working with our divisions, we will be collating our submission to the review.
“I urge you and your colleagues to share your voice both directly with the CMA and with us at BVA, so that we can feed in your experiences and insight directly.”
Meanwhile, Ben Jacklin, deputy chief executive of the CVS Group, said the profession as a whole had much to be proud of, despite the claims of any potential critics.
Speaking following the announcement of his company’s annual results for 2022-23, Mr Jacklin said: “Clients, in large part, are hugely appreciative of what the veterinary profession does for them and that’s what we’ve been encouraging our teams to remember.”