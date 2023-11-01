1 Nov
The Dog Control Coalition has called for greater clarity about how owners who want to keep their pets can do so within the forthcoming new law.
A group of veterinary and welfare organisations says it has “serious concerns” about the timetable for, and implementation of, the Government’s planned ban on XL bully dogs.
Defra yesterday published details of its definition of the controversial breed, as the legislation to outlaw it was laid before Parliament.
Owners have been given until the end of January to register their pets, before a ban on owning non-registered dogs comes into force on 1 February.
Restrictions on breeding and requirements for the dogs to be muzzled and on a lead in public will come into force from 31 December.
But, although it says it is “relieved that responsible owners will still be able to keep their pets, the Dog Control Coalition, of which the BVA is a member, fears significant challenges still lie ahead.
In a statement posted on the BVA’s website, the group said: “We have serious concerns about the very short amount of time in which owners have to comply with the rules, especially as the Government is yet to release information on how owners can register their dogs.”
Defra has claimed that staggering the introduction of the new rules will give owners sufficient time to prepare for them.
It also said owners who wanted to keep their dogs would need to register them on the Index of Exempted Dogs.
The coalition has pledged to continue its support for affected owners, people working with XL bully dogs in the rescue sector and vets, who it said “may find themselves asked to euthanise healthy dogs for no other reason than how they look”.
A select committee hearing last month was told that some owners were already requesting euthanasia as a direct result of the ban proposal.
