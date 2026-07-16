16 Jul 2026
Bosses said the new purpose-built hospital was “designed with both patient comfort and clinical excellence in mind”.
The team outside new Severn Edge Vets hospital.
A Shropshire vet practice has relocated to a new £1.5 million 24-hour hospital bosses say will improve the experience of both pets and clients.
CVS’ Severn Edge Veterinary Group has relocated its Bridgnorth practice, where it has resided for more than 40 years, from the centre of town two miles south-east to Chartwell Business Park on Stourbridge Road on the outskirts.
The purpose-built one-story hospital occupies over 5,000 sq ft and is said to offer six consultation rooms, increasing the practice’s appointment capacity.
It also boasts a pair of fully equipped operating theatres and large prep area, a dedicated dental suite with dental x-ray, diagnostic imaging facilities including upgraded radiography and an in-house laboratory.
The hospital also offers “a significantly improved layout” including separate dog and cat waiting areas, kennels and hospital wards.
It is said to be fully accessible and offers “ample” on-site parking.
Senior practice director Rebecca Smith said: “This relocation is an exciting and long‑awaited step for our practice.
“The new hospital gives us a space that reflects the quality of care our team provides and the skills of our clinicians. It’s brighter, more welcoming and designed with both patient comfort and clinical excellence in mind.
“Our commitment to providing 24-hour veterinary care in Bridgnorth remains exactly the same. What will change is how clients and their pets feel when they visit us – with improved access, modern facilities and a calmer environment for both cats and dogs.”