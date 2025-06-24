24 Jun 2025
Staff at the Park Veterinary Hospital in Sheffield took part in the fund-raising challenge as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations in 2025.
The team raised £2,502 for Blue Cross’ South Yorkshire branch and Cats Protection’s Sheffield and District branch, which covers Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham.
Departing from the city’s Millhouses Park, practice staff followed the “Round Sheffield Run” route, with each pair completing a 10km leg of the journey.
Clinical director Carmel Stanford, who organised the event alongside receptionist Catherine Farmery, said: “We wanted to celebrate our anniversary by doing something special as we have been part of the community for four decades which is a great achievement.
“I’m really proud of the team for the amount we’ve raised. As well as a great way to celebrate, it was a great team-building event and an opportunity to support charities we work closely with.
“We support Cats Protection with vaccines and microchipping, and we also see a lot of pets from the Blue Cross and collect food and toys for them at the practice.”
The facility opened in May 1985, initially as a single-vet practice with just two team members.
It is now a 24/7 RCVS-accredited hospital with a team of seven vets, two peripatetic vets and nine nurses among its ranks.
Donations can still be made at the team’s JustGiving Page, where they have raised five times their initial £500 target.