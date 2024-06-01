Equally, some conditions may require clinicians from different disciplines – maybe it’s not clear if the case is neurological or medical, for example, so you need to have both available. The patient may have comorbidities that would, for example, make anaesthesia more risky and need an anaesthesia team available. Again, being clear when you explain to the client why you recommend a particular service is key. They can decline to use that service and go for an alternative if they wish, but they do so in full possession of the facts.