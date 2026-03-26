26 Mar 2026
Full range of feline and canine conditions will be treated by referral hospital’s expanded department.
Victoria Neale, Sophie Dixon, Richard Everson, and Rodolfo Cappello from SEVR in Kent.
South East Veterinary Referrals (SEVR) has expanded its ophthalmology service to provide specialist eye care and surgery for cats and dogs across Kent and the south-east.
The Sevenoaks hospital has appointed RCVS-recognised ophthalmology specialist Richard Everson as a director.
The vet will offer a full range of specialist ophthalmology services within an independent referral setting, including cataract surgery, corneal ulcer management, treatment of feline corneal sequestra, tear film disorders and emergency cases.
SEVR has also supported the expanded service with the recent arrival of a high-spec Zeiss advanced ophthalmic microscope, which supports intricate procedures such as corneal transpositions, cataract removal and corneal ulcer repair.
Dr Everson said: “Eye problems in dogs and cats can progress rapidly. Cataracts linked to diabetes, deep corneal ulcers, or trauma can threaten sight within days.
“Until now, many complex cases in Kent had to be referred many miles away.
“SEVR provides a seamless pathway for assessment and surgery, whilst ensuring pets return to their first referral vet for follow-up care when appropriate.”
SEVR referrals director Francesca Taylor added: “Our service complements local practices. Cases are managed efficiently, communication is prompt, and patients are returned to the referring vet for ongoing care, strengthening long-term client relationships.”