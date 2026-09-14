14 Sept 2026
Congress lecture and workshop programme culminates in Vet Times Big 6 Live.
SPVS has launched its 2027 congress programme.
The conference returns to the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on 4-5 February.
Said to be aimed at the entire practice team, the non-clinical programme features lectures, panel discussions and workshops.
It will include sessions on the effective implementation of Competition and Markets Authority remedies for the sector, leadership and high-performance culture and a keynote speech from former consultant breast surgeon Liz O’Riordan.
Workshops include repairing and rebuilding the vet-client-patient relationship and integrating suicide prevention in veterinary workplaces.
The programme culminates in the Vet Times Big 6 Live panel discussion “Navigating Change: Real-world solutions for today’s veterinary challenges”.
Early bird tickets are available until 31 October.
For more information on the event, including the programme, speakers and tickets, visit SPVS website.