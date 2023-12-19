19 Dec 2023
Four category results have now been declared and an overall champion of the inaugural scheme will be named at the group’s annual congress next month.
Practices in Bedfordshire, Manchester and Merseyside have been named as category winners in the inaugural SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards.
The scheme was launched in the autumn to recognise the clinical teams that demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation in key areas for the future of the sector.
The winners have now been announced in four award categories, with an overall prize winner due to be named at the annual SPVS Congress in Birmingham next month.
Two categories, for leadership skills and team dynamics, were won by Village Vets Formby and Crosby.
Henlow Veterinary Centre has been awarded the self development prize, while the management award will be presented to the Manchester Cat Clinic.
All the category winners will receive three full day and evening tickets, plus accommodation, for the first day of the SPVS Congress at the Hilton Metropole hotel on 25 January.
The overall winner, which will be chosen by a judging panel featuring SPVS president Ryan Davis, junior vice-president Silvia Janska, plus well-known sector influencers Cat Henstridge, Robyn Lowe and Emily Collins Wingate will also be announced at the congress.