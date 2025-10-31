31 Oct 2025
Practices are being encouraged to help shape what officials see as an ‘invaluable’ resource for the sector as a whole.
Veterinary practices are being encouraged to take part in SPVS’ annual fee survey which has now opened.
Officials say the project’s format is the same as in previous years and its material provides an “invaluable” resource for the sector based on the data submitted by its participants.
The group said: “Whether you work in small animal, large animal, or equine practice, the survey covers all aspects of preventative health care and surgery.
“By taking part, you’ll gain access to valuable insights that help you to ensure your fees reflect your professional time and expertise.
“The more responses we receive, the more meaningful the data becomes. SPVS is committed to gathering input from a wide range of practices to ensure the results are truly representative.”
Meanwhile, today, 31 October, is the last chance for delegates to secure early bird registration for SPVS’ annual congress in the new year.
The event takes place at Birmingham’s Hilton Metropole on 26 and 27 February. Details are available via the event’s website.