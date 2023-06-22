22 Jun 2023
The SPVS Thriving in Practice learning hub aims to be a one-stop-shop for non-clinical CPD.
SPVS says its new Thriving in Practice learning hub aims to be a one-stop shop for non-clinical CPD.
Covering everything from self-development, team dynamics, leadership, and business development and management, the hub’s aims include creating “a holistic support for veterinary practices so that they can ensure they are sustainable, profitable, happy and productive places of work”.
Resources and courses on the hub are aimed at all levels, from students and new graduates to senior vets, and practice owners.
Most of the resources are video recordings from specialists in their respective fields. However, podcasts and some static materials, such as worksheets and checklists, also feature.
All of the content is created so it is easy to learn from and quick to use, with some of them free to use and some paid.
The hub is available to SPVS members, with details available online.