12 Sept 2025
Entries have opened for the third SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards and practices don’t have long to take part.
Now in their third year, the Shire-sponsored awards aim to recognise veterinary practices’ outstanding performance and innovation.
The awards are divided into three categories – Leadership and management skills, Team and self-development and Veterinary start-ups.
Daniel Lee, whose Manchester Cat Clinic practice was the awards’ overall winner earlier this year, said: “The process gave us fresh insights into our business, encouraged reflection on our growth and connected us with like-minded practices striving for excellence.”
Initial submissions need to be in by 17 October and shortlisted practices will be notified by the end of that month.
They will then be asked to submit a 90-second video showcasing their achievements by 28 November, from which the three category winners will be chosen.
The awards’ overall winner will be announced when the congress, which has adopted a theme of ‘Adapt, Evolve, Succeed’ opens at Birmingham’s Hilton Metropole on 26 February.
Full details of how to enter are available via the awards website.