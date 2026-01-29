29 Jan 2026
Sunderland vet gearing up for home town return
A north-east England veterinary group is preparing to open a new business, two years after its predecessor closed.
Receptionist Kayleigh Forster, left, and senior vet Kate Cahill with Reggie the Labrador.
A Sunderland-born clinician is preparing to return to work in her home city when a veterinary group’s new practice opens there this spring.
Work is said to be nearly complete on Westway Vets’ new facility, after its previous site in the city closed two years ago due to the need for major upgrades.
But the VetPartners-owned group says the move to its new retail park location will offer better services for clients, with room for potential future expansion, than at its previous location.
Vet Kate Cahill, who will lead the practice, said staff were “really excited” about the move, which follows a construction project which began last summer.
Blank canvas
She added: “Because the new practice has been built from scratch, we had a blank canvas to create a lovely facility in a good location.
“Whether clients are travelling on public transport or by car, the practice is really accessible with good transport links and plenty of parking.”
Clients who previously used the former Sunderland practice are currently being seen at the group’s sites in Gateshead and Houghton-le-Spring.
Mrs Cahill said: “We have a very loyal and strong client base, and we are thankful to them for their patience while our new Sunderland practice is completed.”
Westway Vets was among the founding practices when VetPartners was launched in 2015 and operates 16 branches across north-east England.