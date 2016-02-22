22 Feb 2016
Glasgow-based veterinary group Pets’n’Vets has opened its £1 million vet “super practice” in the south of the city.
The Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital is based in Pollockshaws and was opened by television presenter Carol Smillie and MP for Glasgow South Stewart McDonald on 19 February.
According to staff at the 7,500 sq ft customised facility, the practice will deliver a “step change” to the standard of veterinary care available in the city, providing “comprehensive” pet care seven days a week; including late night consultations.
The practice features:
Pets‘n’Vets partner Oliver Jackson said The Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital will deliver “the whole suite of pet care services” from nail clipping and vaccinations to complex surgical veterinary procedures, at a “sensible cost” and “the highest clinical standards”.
“It enables us to care for animals 24 hours a day, as nursing staff are living on-site,” he said. “This, along with having vets qualified to RCVS Advanced Practitioner Status in cardiology and surgery within our staff, means our team are well placed to transform veterinary care across the city.”