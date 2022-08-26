26 Aug 2022
Noel Fitzpatrick said the time was right for the switch, which will see Fitzpatrick Referrals Oncology and Soft Tissue site at Guildford renamed AURA Veterinary.
Fitzpatrick Referrals Oncology and Soft Tissue site. Inset: founder Noel Fitzpatrick. Main image: Matthew Hicks.
The Surrey animal hospital founded by TV Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick is being rebranded following a management buyout.
Fitzpatrick Referrals Oncology and Soft Tissue in Guildford will now be known as AURA Veterinary as a result of the deal.
But Prof Fitzpatrick is set to remain at the helm of both Fitzpatrick Referrals Orthopaedics and Neurology and Fitzpatrick Referrals Institute for the Restoration of Skeletal Tissue in Eashing.
Parent company Fitzpatrick Referrals today (Friday 26 August) said a transitional period is underway and it has “no further plans to make any additional announcements”.
In an earlier statement, Prof Fitzpatrick said he was “proud of everything and everyone” that had been part of the hospital’s development since its launch in 2014.
He continued: “It is a world-class hospital with an unrivalled team and the foundation we have built together is incredible.
“The time is now right for the team to embark on the next part of their journey – allowing me to also go forward and focus my passion, energy, and time at Fitzpatrick Referrals Orthopaedics and Neurology, and lead that team into its exciting new phase.”
The buyout has been led by clinical director Nick Bacon and senior clinician Laurent Findji, together with Jonathan Bray and Gerald McLauchlan.
A small group of external investors are working with them, and they said they plan to invest in staff, equipment, innovation and research.
Prof Bacon said: “It was a wonderful opportunity to be involved with a hospital like this from the very beginning and it’s exciting to be part of its new chapter.
“Laurent and I are hugely grateful to Noel for his vision in creating the hospital, which is unparalleled in the level of care, skill and innovation our team can provide for our patients. We look forward to the growth and success of AURA Veterinary.”
Prof Fitzpatrick added: “I know Nick and Laurent and all the team will continue to drive forward the vision we started out with, to provide hope and solutions to animals and their families.”